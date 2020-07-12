- Advertisement -

Honourable Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Assin North Municipal District of the Central Region of Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong after a long silence is back. This time he’s coming up with yet another interesting expose.

Kennedy Agyapong, over the years, has led the strong crusade against fake men of God who have capitalized on the vulnerability and ignorance of their congregants to make themselves rich in any way possible.

When he started his expose, he met serious resistance from some top religious personalities and a fraction of Ghanaians who have been brainwashed with fake and archaic doctrines from the various places of worship.

Very determined to hold the flag of victory in exposing the fake pastors regardless gathered the stones of social media trolls to build a strong wall to resist the attacks. He kept to the goal until it started to yield positive results.

His expose on Net 2 TV saw some big names like Bishop Daniel Obinim of International God’s Way Church, Prophet Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie, and another host of men of God who according to him are fake were all exposed with concrete shreds of evidence to buttress his claims.

After dragging all the aforementioned to their ‘rightful place’ by shutting them down, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has focused his sharp radar to some men of God who are tagged as ‘untouchable’, and he’s set to also expose them.

Kwaku Annan, host of Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show in an interview on Peace FM revealed that his ‘boss’ Kennedy Agyapong will soon publish the most magnificent of all exposés to ever hit the African continent.

He ascertained that Ghanaians will be shocked to see many reputable and dignified pastors, footballers, politicians, musicians in Ghana and Africa plunged in the said exposé.

Kwaku Annan continued that the evil means by which these people were able to maintain the highest point of fame and power will all be exposed.

He outlined the five queer deeds of Ghanaian Bishops he will soon expose on Net 2 TV. Below are the listings.

Kweku Annan made these top five revelations to Okay Fm’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie. The pastors reportedly include one who

Once went to preach against homosexuality in South Africa not knowing his gay partner attends that church and the whole service resulted in chaos

Pays flight tickets for people to go overseas and practice prostitution.

Is a board chair to an insurance company, has a private company which imports tobacco and cigarettes into the country

Pimps ladies to their clients outside the country and get their cut, yet mount pulpits and open the bible to preach.

Is a well-respected Ghanaian archbishop who practises homosexuality

Fasten your seat belt and expect nothing but an intriguing first ever electrifying bomb that will shake grounds. Stay tuned.