It is over five (5) years since the sudden death of the ace multimedia broadcaster, the late Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong aka KABA.

His death came as a shocker to all Ghanaians especially, his colleagues at Adom FM/TV, Wife and celebrities who had a close relationship with him.

The once star presenter passed on after he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Saturday morning after a short illness.

The cause of KABA’s death for years has been a topic that still interests the people. It came out that he died as a result of high blood pressure.

New information that popped out suggested that he died owing to marital issues.

Some then workers at Multimedia intimated the late presenter died as a consequence of a juju attack.

5 years on – Nana Yaa Brefo has for the first time disclosed what killed KABA and also revealed the person who was behind his death.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Nana Yaa Brefo disclosed that she was the first person KABA confided in and told her what he felt when he was rushed to the hospital.

According to the Angel TV presenter, KABA told her that he heard a loud noise in his ear before dying. Brefo stated that while KABA was telling her this his mouth twisted sideways.

Again in the interview, Nana Yaa Brefo exposed that KABA revealed himself to her in a dream and showed her the person behind his death at Multimedia.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO AS NANA YAA BREFO DROPS THE BOMBSHELL;