type here...
GhPageNews50% of my properties should go to my new wife and... -...
News

50% of my properties should go to my new wife and… – Medikal shares his assets before death

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal Biography:

It’s unclear what is pushing the Ghanaian rapper to boldly embrace death and tell what he wants to be done when he gives up the ghost.

First of all, the ‘Too Risky’ rapper does not want any tears from anyone should he pass on.

He disclosed this in a random post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) when he said “When I die, make nobody cry.”

According to Medikal, he believes he has lived life to the fullest; hence, the tears over his death will not be worth it.

“I’ve already lived life to the fullest!” he said in the post, adding, “I don’t want any funeral.”

Speaking about his family, Medikal, who has a child, Island, with Fella Makafui, disclosed that he has another and a new wife.

According to him, he wants his properties to be shared between them.

-- AD --

“My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 per cent of whatever I own,” – He said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
4.8mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways