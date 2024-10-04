50% of my properties should go to my new wife and… – Medikal shares his assets before death

It’s unclear what is pushing the Ghanaian rapper to boldly embrace death and tell what he wants to be done when he gives up the ghost.

First of all, the ‘Too Risky’ rapper does not want any tears from anyone should he pass on.

He disclosed this in a random post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) when he said “When I die, make nobody cry.”

According to Medikal, he believes he has lived life to the fullest; hence, the tears over his death will not be worth it.

“I’ve already lived life to the fullest!” he said in the post, adding, “I don’t want any funeral.”

Speaking about his family, Medikal, who has a child, Island, with Fella Makafui, disclosed that he has another and a new wife.

According to him, he wants his properties to be shared between them.

“My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 per cent of whatever I own,” – He said.