50-year-old Ghanaian male Vogue editor set to marry his long time boyfriend in a plush wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Mr Edward Enninful
50 -year-old Ghanaian vogue editor, Mr Edward Enninful is set to walk down the aisle with the love of his life as he turns 50.

On February 22, the Ghanaian fashion icon and first Black British Vogue editor will celebrate his golden jubilee birthday. One of the things Edward is doing to commemorate his birth is finally marrying.

The internationally renowned fashion editor is scheduled to marry Alec Maxwell, who has been his companion for several years.

At the historic mansion in Wiltshire, the Vogue editor and his partner, a filmmaker, are scheduled to host around 300 guests for a star-studded wedding.

According to a reliable source, the upcoming wedding will be acknowledged as the wedding of the year due to the class and good taste fashion it will exude.

From Kendall to Naomi Campbell, Edward has worked with most of the globally a-list models and fashion icons you can think of. His work in the British fashion space built him a high reputation, hence, in August 2017, he landed a job as the first Black editor of British Vogue, a position he holds to date.

    Source:GhPage

