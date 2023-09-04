type here...
52-year-old GH woman blasts her family for demanding $3000 brideprice from her lover – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian lady could not hide her annoyance at her family’s demand for a whopping $3000 bride price from her abroad-based boyfriend who is intending to marry her.

According to the 52-year-old woman, she sees the quest by her lover to tie the knot with her as a favour because she is already almost an old lady and the man could have gone in for a younger and more attractive lady.

She was so irritated that she took to social media to rant, wondering if her family members are happy seeing her remain a spinster, hence their decision to scare her suitor away with an outrageous bride price.

She lamented how her lover was equally unhappy about the $ 3,000 bride price and has resolved not to pay until her family cuts down the amount.

Her rant has got many Ghanaians reacting, with some agreeing with her concern, saying charging the man so much to allow him to marry her was tantamount to selling her off.

Some people have even urged her to ignore her family and resort to the court to for a simple and cost-effective civil marriage.

A court wedding is a marriage ceremony that is accepted by the law in Ghana and globally.

It guarantees that your union is recognized and has the backing of the law, giving you the same rights and advantages as couples who are married the traditional way.

Of late, some Ghanaian couples have been taking advantage of that option to avoid the overwhelming cost that characterizes other forms of marriages.

