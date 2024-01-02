54-year-old Ghanaian man sets record as he walks from Takoradi to Accra

- Advertisement -

In an age where breaking records has become a global phenomenon, the extraordinary journey of Henry Smith and his two trainees stands out as a testament to human endurance and the pursuit of exceptional feats.



With their feet firmly planted on the shoulders of the road, this trio is on a mission to not only break but also set a new world record for trekking long distances on foot.

The concept of the ultimate cross-regional road trip takes a unique turn in their case, eschewing conventional vehicles for the raw power of human legs.



This venture is not for the faint-hearted, as the trio embarks on an arduous journey, pushing the boundaries of physical and mental endurance.

At the helm of this ambitious endeavour is 54-year-old Henry Smith, a seasoned trekker with an unyielding passion for covering vast distances on foot.

His latest venture involves trekking an awe-inspiring 224 kilometres from Takoradi to Accra, with pit stops at various destinations along the way.

However, this isn’t just a one-time endeavour for Smith – it has become an annual tradition since 1996.

For Smith, this challenging journey isn’t merely about covering immense distances; it’s a personal odyssey through which he aims to showcase his resilience, strength, and courage.

Each step taken on these treacherous paths is a symbolic testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure, overcome, and achieve remarkable feats.

Speaking with newsmen from TV3, Mr Smith reportedly said;

“I’ve walked from Elubo to Shama; Elubo to Aflao and other destinations in the past 27 years. The walk from Takoradi to Accra started on a Thursday and ended Sunday. We only took a rest at Winneba on Friday, and resumed Saturday. When I am alone, I usually don’t rest,”

He wasn’t alone on this journey that tests the physical strength of a 54-year-old.

As he wasn’t alone but was kept company by two trainees, Millicent Assane and Lawrence Manful, who have committed to stay with him through the highs and lows to their destinations.

He trained them through his Hiking Smith Foundation.

“It was my first time. I am a mother of three; and for each of my children, I delivered through a caesarian section (CS). For God to grant me this strength to walk from Takoradi to Accra, it means a lot to me,” Millicent Assane said.

It was a first-time experience for Lawrence Manful as well.

“To be very honest with you, it wasn’t an easy journey for me. But I strived to complete it because I made a promise to be a part of this history,” he stated.

Henry is not doing this for self-gratification but to raise money for charity to demonstrate his God-given strength and to share gospel tracts.

According to him, covering the 224-kilometer distance from Takoradi to Accra was just a stroll in the park, judging from his past journeys on foot.

Here is a fun way to appreciate the distances.

“Some think I am doing this for fame but it is more spiritual if you ask me. It is spiritual because I have seen the glory of God anytime I embark on such long-distance hiking. This year, the focus was to rasie funds to support an orphanage in Accra,” Smith added.

The journey from Takoradi to Accra was not without challenges.

“I really wanted to quit. Before we got to Mankessim, the sun was really scorching and movement became very tough; I was so tired. But I told myself that once I have promised that I am going to fulfil this journey, I have to keep on,” Lawrence acknowledged.

Despite the setbacks, they are poised to rise above the challenges and even planning longer distances beyond Ghana’s borders.

“Because we have the experience now, if someone wants to sponsor us from here to Nigeria, we will train for just two months and go.”



People have raised road safety concerns, with many who fear they could face attacks in the night while on the road.

But Henry Smith contends that adequate provisions are made to ensure their safety throughout the journeys.

He, however, has a message for doubters.

“I don’t fear anything; I dare anyone who may want to harm me – they are not God. I walk and move with God always.”

He is a walking record, and he looks the part. Through his ‘Hiking Smith’ foundation, he hopes to train more youth to start walking.

