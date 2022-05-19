type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment56-year-old actress Eucharia Anunobi allegedly dating 27yr-old actor
Entertainment

56-year-old actress Eucharia Anunobi allegedly dating 27yr-old actor

By Kweku Derrick
Eucharia Anunobi and Lucky Oparah
Eucharia Anunobi and Lucky Oparah
- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood actress turned Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly in a romantic relationship with a relatively young actor, Lucky Oparah, who is said to be 27 years old, multiple reports say.

This follows a purported romantic message sent via Whatsapp from Eucharia Anunobi, 56, to her young boyfriend on his birthday.

As seen in the text which has gone viral on social media, the Evangelist also went an extra mile to deposit a cash gift into Luck’s bank account.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love. I hope you have a wonderful birthday today. You have made my life interesting and special. Thank you for being in my life, I love you always my love. Your birthday card is below and your gift is in your bank. Love You Lucky”.

Eucharia also took to her Instagram account to celebrate Lucky on his birthday.

According to Kemi Filani News, who claimed to have contacted Eucharia Anunobi for comment, the preacher didn’t admit or refute the accusation instead, she labelled the allegations as satanic and nasty.

She is quoted to have said: “Sorry! This is the height of witchcraft! How demonic and absolutely disgusting. It is well. It’s really well.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 19, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.7 ° F
    84.7 °
    84.7 °
    71 %
    3.8mph
    100 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News