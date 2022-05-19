- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood actress turned Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly in a romantic relationship with a relatively young actor, Lucky Oparah, who is said to be 27 years old, multiple reports say.

This follows a purported romantic message sent via Whatsapp from Eucharia Anunobi, 56, to her young boyfriend on his birthday.

As seen in the text which has gone viral on social media, the Evangelist also went an extra mile to deposit a cash gift into Luck’s bank account.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love. I hope you have a wonderful birthday today. You have made my life interesting and special. Thank you for being in my life, I love you always my love. Your birthday card is below and your gift is in your bank. Love You Lucky”.

Eucharia also took to her Instagram account to celebrate Lucky on his birthday.

According to Kemi Filani News, who claimed to have contacted Eucharia Anunobi for comment, the preacher didn’t admit or refute the accusation instead, she labelled the allegations as satanic and nasty.

She is quoted to have said: “Sorry! This is the height of witchcraft! How demonic and absolutely disgusting. It is well. It’s really well.”