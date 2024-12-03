GhPageEntertainment56-Year-Old Shatta Wale Has Not Said Anything Sensible In A While- Bongo...
Entertainment

56-Year-Old Shatta Wale Has Not Said Anything Sensible In A While- Bongo Ideas

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Entertainment critic, Bongo Ideas has taken a swipe at Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Bongo Ideas has in a recent interview said that comparing him to Shatta Wale is a total disrespect.

According to him, sense-wise, he is way ahead of the dancehall enigma, hence, no one should compare him to the musician.

Bongo Ideas claims the fact that Shatta Wale did not attain higher education is affecting him badly, as he compared him to Stonebwoy.

He claims there are numerous things Shatta Wale, who is about 56 years would do, but Stonebwoy would not do because he is highly educated.

To him, Shatta Wale should lower himself and learn a lot from Stonebwoy because the latter knows better in terms of everything, even though he is younger.

Bongo added that for some time now, the dancehall musician has not said anything sensible.

