6 burnt to death after vehicle catches fire during crash at Akumadan

By Kweku Derrick
Six passengers have been burnt to death after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire at Akumadan on the Kumasi-Techiman road in the Ashanti Region.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021, after the travelling vehicle run into a stationary truck, Citi News reports.

The bodies of the six persons have been burnt beyond recognition while several other passengers are in critical condition.

The bus was said to have run into a parked vehicle, and caught fire, killing six people, while scores of other passengers were injured.

According to the Akumadan Police, a Yutong passenger bus with registration number, GT 4215-17 collided with a stationary Kia Rhino Truck GB 6983-12 at the Akumadan Police Check Point at about 4:30 am.

The charred bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Nkinkaso Government Hospital morgue.

This comes on the back of the death of some 17 persons who lost their lives, with 14 others sustaining injuries, in an accident that occurred on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region yesterday, November 1, 2021.

According to the Offinso Motor Traffic and Transport Department, a Sprinter bus heading towards the northern part of the country collided with a trailer from the opposite direction.

Source:GHPage

