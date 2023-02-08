- Advertisement -

Aside from being a wonderful footballer, Christian Atsu is also a very kind-hearted and down-to-earth human being whose philanthropic activities are very noticeable on the internet.

At the moment, the Ghanaian-born Turkish-based player is missing with no trace of his whereabouts after he got trapped under the rubble last Monday following the deadly earthquake that happened in Turkey.

Millions of Ghaians on the internet are fervently praying to God to spare the life of the footballer because multitudes depend on him for survival.

In this article, we are going to look at some 6 heart-touching times kind-hearted Christian Atsu helped the less privileged.

Atsu settles the bail of a blind inmate

Christian Atsu settled the bail of a blind inmate in Nsawam prison named Peter Enin. Enin was convicted and sentenced to a hefty fine which he failed to pay and had to serve a prison term instead.

Kind Atsu came to his rescue and paid for his release from jail.

Atsu pays for the release of 10 prisoners

In 2018, Atsu embarked on a mission to get 10 prisoners freed by paying their court fines. The 10 inmates were found guilty of petty theft after stealing food.

However, the player was able to pay for the freedom of the prisoners at the Cape Coast prison annex.

Bailing a lactating mother and two others

Atsu prevented a mother and her two daughters from spending three months in prison for taking some leftover corn estimated at Ghc 10 which did not belong to them.

A court found them guilty and sentenced all of them including the lactating mothers after being unable to pay a fine of Gc 360 slapped on them.

He came to the rescue of the convicts and through the crime check foundation donated Ghc 1,000 for their release.

Atsu bails 40 inmates

Atsu bailed about 40 inmates for an undisclosed amount of money. The player pleaded with the government to pardon some of the inmates and release them for petty theft.

Donation of boots to young players

In 2021, the footballer donated eighty pairs of football boots to former team Cheetah FC. The player donated to the club to support young players and prevent them from hustling to get boots to nurture.

Donation to school

In 2017, when Christian Atsu returned from abroad, he seized the opportunity to donate to people in the central region of Ghana.

The player donated hundreds of items to Becky’s foundation, an orphanage in Senya Berekum.

