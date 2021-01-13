6 years in jail should be enough for Bulldog- Kwadwo Sheldon

type here...
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
In content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon’s opinion, Bulldog deserves jail time for his recent comments about Akufo Addo.

Bulldog is in the grips of the Bureau of National Investigations department of the Ghana Police Service after threatening the President.

The artiste manager while on the United Showbiz show blurted out that the president’s second term will end abruptly right before his eyes should he not pay Menzgold customers back their locked up monies.

Reports suggest that shortly after the show, Bulldog was apprehended by the Bureau for his absurd statement.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Sheldon who likes to be called Content Nyame in a tweet expressed that a 6-year jail term will be enough to shape Bulldog’ mind the right way.

Sheldon has on a few occasions spoken about Bulldog’s recklessness in speech and has applauded the Police for finally grabbing him.

In another story, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw in an interview mentioned that the BNI could have taken their action further by arresting the host, panelists, and producers of the United Showbiz Show as well.

According to the controversial lawyer, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fada Dickson and all the panelists present on Saturday, January 9, 2021, could have been arrested for not demanding that Bulldog retracts his treacherous statement.

Source:GHPAGE

