type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment63-year-old man marries a 12-year-old girl
Entertainment

63-year-old man marries a 12-year-old girl

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

One of the trending stories that have caused a stir on social media is a marriage ceremony that took place recently.

READ ALSO: Anyone who thinks Funny Face should be forgiven is sick in the head- Arnold Baidoo

Per news flying across social media platforms, a 63-year-old man has married a 12-year-old girl.

The man, known to be Gborbu Wulomo Of Nungua chose to marry an underage for reasons best known to him.

READ ALSO: Funny Face is fooling too much, he must face the law- Arnold Baidoo

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Reacting to the news, the Nungua Mantse has said there is nothing wrong with the Gborbu Wulomo Of Nungua’s marriage to the underage.

READ ALSO: Free SHS is a scam- Blakk Rasta

King Odaifio Welenttsi III buttressed his assertion with Leviticus 21:13 which says “He is to marry a young virgin, not a widow, not a divorcee, not a cult prostitute—he is only to marry a virgin from his people. He must not defile his descendants among his people because I am GOD who makes him holy.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Monday, April 1, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more