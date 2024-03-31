63-year-old man marries a 12-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

One of the trending stories that have caused a stir on social media is a marriage ceremony that took place recently.

Per news flying across social media platforms, a 63-year-old man has married a 12-year-old girl.

The man, known to be Gborbu Wulomo Of Nungua chose to marry an underage for reasons best known to him.

Reacting to the news, the Nungua Mantse has said there is nothing wrong with the Gborbu Wulomo Of Nungua’s marriage to the underage.

King Odaifio Welenttsi III buttressed his assertion with Leviticus 21:13 which says “He is to marry a young virgin, not a widow, not a divorcee, not a cult prostitute—he is only to marry a virgin from his people. He must not defile his descendants among his people because I am GOD who makes him holy.”