Those kids are mostly from poor homes, so the deal is done in exchange for poverty amelioration. No wealthy family will release their daughter for marriage at this tender age.

It’s quite unfortunate that the young girl’s future, hopes, aspirations, life, and right to choose have all been taken away from her in such a disgusting manner.

Sadly, religion is the biggest problem in this part of the world and something needs to be urgently done about it.

Trending photos and videos on social media which have enraged a lot of netizens capture the moment an 11-year-old girl was handed over to her 65-year-old husband in the course of their marriage ceremony.

In the short disgusting videos, the young girl appeared sad while the man who’s old enough to be her great grandfather was in a jubilant mood.

I still don’t understand how the old man found the 11-year-old girl attractive enough to wife her.

Someone that is supposed to be watching cartoons and playing without having to worry about responsibilities; This world is just messed up.

Below is a video from the wedding reception which has received over 50k angry reactions on social media.

They even celebrated it and there were female adults jubilating and making videos of it. God Abeg naaaa!!!!? pic.twitter.com/9CSkPI3q4v — Kenny Ozie?????? (@kenkabulli) March 15, 2023

Below are some of the over 10K condemnation comments gathered under the video;

Can someone interview this man & ask him if he can give out his own 11 yo grand daughter to his age mate. — Peter Obi Fan Page (@obidientHQ) March 15, 2023

It's a multi faceted issue. First there's poverty, then there's religion. If the girl's parents were well to do, this wouldn't have happened. And as they're seemingly not well to do, the religious factor will be brought in to make the union "legal" — Captain Barbossa?? (@efa101) March 16, 2023

This is heartbreaking…

When we talk, they'll come up with religion permits, tribe permits, but in the actual sense this is wrong.

In a real sense, this man is paedophile.

You support him I block you. — Eze of Port-Harcourt ? (@ChuksBLK) March 15, 2023

I no know weytin anybody wan tell me. But this is a very shameful act. The mama and papa wey agree to this Ogun supposed Kee them — Victor (@VictorwonderB23) March 15, 2023

They still dey do this kain thing for there.

The number of open pwdophiles from that region is nauseating. — Sweet Witch (PROOF-of-funds? DM) ??20:10:2020? (@deshotcaller) March 15, 2023

Wait, this man should be in his fifties if not sixties and he’s married to an 11 year old? Na wah ooo, this is so wrong. I wonder when child marriage will stop in the north. — Tasty ?? (@Just_Doreen_) March 15, 2023

