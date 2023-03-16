type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle65-year-old man marries an 11-year-old girl
Lifestyle

65-year-old man marries an 11-year-old girl

By Armani Brooklyn
65-year-old man marries an 11-year-old girl
- Advertisement -

Those kids are mostly from poor homes, so the deal is done in exchange for poverty amelioration. No wealthy family will release their daughter for marriage at this tender age.

It’s quite unfortunate that the young girl’s future, hopes, aspirations, life, and right to choose have all been taken away from her in such a disgusting manner.

Sadly, religion is the biggest problem in this part of the world and something needs to be urgently done about it.

READ ALSO: You’ll go to hell if you send money to a lady you are not married to – Preacher

Trending photos and videos on social media which have enraged a lot of netizens capture the moment an 11-year-old girl was handed over to her 65-year-old husband in the course of their marriage ceremony.

In the short disgusting videos, the young girl appeared sad while the man who’s old enough to be her great grandfather was in a jubilant mood.

I still don’t understand how the old man found the 11-year-old girl attractive enough to wife her.

Someone that is supposed to be watching cartoons and playing without having to worry about responsibilities; This world is just messed up.

Below is a video from the wedding reception which has received over 50k angry reactions on social media.

READ ALSO: I relocated to the US without the knowledge of my friends – Lady shares

Below are some of the over 10K condemnation comments gathered under the video;

READ ALSO: Lady finally marries boyfriend after dating him for 8 years

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 16, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84 ° F
    84 °
    84 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    86 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News