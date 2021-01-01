type here...
GhPage News 7 die in a ghastly car crash at Kpong on New Year...
News

7 die in a ghastly car crash at Kpong on New Year eve

By Mr. Tabernacle
7 die in a ghastly car crash at Kpong on New Year eve
7 die in a ghastly car crash at Kpong on New Year eve
- Advertisement -

Ghpage has received a piece of sad and bad news this morning confirming the death of 7 persons in a ghastly accident that occurred at Abusakope near Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Per our source’s information, the accident occurred at about 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

By police reports, a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with registration number GN 8109-15, on reaching a section of the Abusakope road ran into a stationary DAF Tipper truck loaded with sand on the edge of the road.

Seven of them died on the spot whiles several others who got injured are receiving medical care at the St Martin de Pores Hospital and the Akuse Government Hospital.

We are told that Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service were at the scene to assist in rescue efforts and control traffic.

Those who sustained injuries are receiving medical care at the St Martin de Pores Hospital and the Akuse Government Hospital.

It has been reported that the dead bodies have been deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy and identification.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 1, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News