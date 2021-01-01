7 die in a ghastly car crash at Kpong on New Year eve

- Advertisement -

Ghpage has received a piece of sad and bad news this morning confirming the death of 7 persons in a ghastly accident that occurred at Abusakope near Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Per our source’s information, the accident occurred at about 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

By police reports, a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with registration number GN 8109-15, on reaching a section of the Abusakope road ran into a stationary DAF Tipper truck loaded with sand on the edge of the road.

Seven of them died on the spot whiles several others who got injured are receiving medical care at the St Martin de Pores Hospital and the Akuse Government Hospital.

We are told that Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service were at the scene to assist in rescue efforts and control traffic.

It has been reported that the dead bodies have been deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy and identification.