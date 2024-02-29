70 Percent Ghanaians Still Do Not Know You- Ghanaians Blast Afua Asantewaa

- Advertisement -

Guinness World record sing-a-thon attemptee, Afua Asantewaa has faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians.

This comes after the internet sensation said that she was a very famous person even before she started her sing-a-thon attempt.

According to Afua Asantewaa, “First of all, sina-a-thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often”.

She acknowledged how her sing-a-thon attempt has positively impacted her life as a Ghanaian but still insisted that with or without her sing-a-thon attempt shw was still a famous person.

“Although I will not rule out the fact that sing-a-thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way”, she stated.

Talking about the numerous personalities and celebrities that went to support her, the internet sensation said “I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it’s not like I was seeing them for the first time“.

Reacting to this, social media users have heavily descended on Afua Asantewaa, claiming that she is talking too much.

According to Ghanaians, the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attemptee should stop blowing her own trumpet because even after her sing-a-thon attempt, 70 percent of Ghanaians still do not know who she is.

“She still dey talk”, a netizen wrote.

“Madam you have Ghana proud but please stop talking aaahba…famous for which country sef”, another netizen stated.

“Massa I got to know you after the sing-a-thon. hw3 you dey claim popularity even till date about 70 percent Ghanaians does not know you”, another netizen said.