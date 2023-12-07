70-year-old man caught stealing inside a moving trotro (Video)

- Advertisement -

A startling incident unfolded on a moving trotro when a man believed to be around 70 years old was caught attempting to steal from another passenger.



In a video circulating online, a group of women who witnessed the act can be seen confronting the elderly thief, delivering minor slaps on his head in response to his alleged pickpocketing attempt.



The commentary surrounding the video suggests that the elderly man was caught in the act of opening the purse of another passenger and attempting to steal some money.

The video captures the tense moments as the elderly man is confronted by the vigilant women who were fellow passengers on the moving trotro.



According to reports, the elderly thief was attempting to open the purse of another passenger, to discreetly take a portion of the money for himself.

Meanwhile, upon being confronted, he quickly played the role of the innocent, handing back the purse to its rightful owner.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The women on the trotro, however, expressed their displeasure through minor slaps, revealing their frustration and disappointment at the man’s actions.



The swift reaction of the passengers prevented the theft from progressing further.

Upon being confronted, he quickly plays the role of the innocent and handed back the purse to its rightful owner.

The women on the trotro, however, express their displeasure through minor slaps, revealing their frustration and disappointment at the man’s actions.

Watch the video below to know more…