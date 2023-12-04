70-year-old woman gives birth to twins after being mocked for being childless

- Advertisement -

A pair of healthy twins entered the world through the remarkable journey of Safina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old woman who had faced mockery for years for being childless.



Born through cesarean section on November 29, the boy and girl marked a milestone in the Ugandan woman’s path to motherhood, achieved through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), as disclosed by the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre in Kampala on their Facebook page.



IVF, an infertility treatment, played a pivotal role in Namukwaya’s journey.

This process involves extracting an egg from the ovaries, fertilizing it with sperm in a laboratory, and then placing the resulting embryo into the woman’s womb for gestation. The twins, born at 34 weeks, weighed a healthy 2 kilograms each.

The Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre celebrated this extraordinary event as part of their 20th-anniversary milestone.

In their statement, they emphasized that the story transcends medical success, underscoring the indomitable strength and resilience of the human spirit.

This marks Namukwaya’s second delivery in three years, having welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Reports suggest that her desire for children stemmed from societal pressures, as she had faced mockery for being childless.

She had reportedly expressed her concern about ageing without someone to care for her, having witnessed the children she cared for growing up and eventually leaving.



The details of whether Namukwaya used a donor egg or one of her own, preserved from her younger years, remain unclear.

Typically, women undergo menopause between the ages of 45 and 55, and fertility diminishes during this period. However, advancements in medical science have opened avenues for women to experience motherhood even after this natural reproductive decline.

Namukwaya’s story echoes not only a triumph over biological challenges but also the fulfilment of a deeply personal and resilient quest for motherhood.