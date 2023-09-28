70 years old Hulk Hogan ties knot with Sky Daily

- Advertisement -

70 year old Hulk Hogan got married this week to his 45 year old fiance Sky Daily in a low-key intimate affair.

Brooke, Hogan’s daughter from his first marriage, did not attend. This is Hogan’s third marriage.

On September 22, Hulk Hogan exchanged vows for the third time. He tied the knot with his girlfriend, Sky Daily, in an intimate ceremony held in Clearwater, Florida, a revelation exclusively brought to light by DailyMail.

Their romance began in 2022, and in July, Hulk proposed with a dazzling six-carat diamond ring, rumored to be valued at $100,000.

Notably, Hulk’s son, Nick Hogan, was present at the celebration, but his daughter, Brooke Hogan, was conspicuously absent.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Sky, on the other hand, brings three children from a previous marriage into the relationship: two sons aged 16 and 14, as well as a 9-year-old daughter.