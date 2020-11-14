type here...
70 years old man impregnates his 15-year-old granddaughter

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 70-year-old man has been apprehended by the Ogun State Police Command in Nigeria for allegedly defiling and afterwards impregnating her 15-year-old granddaughter.

In a statement by the Police PRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the 70 years old man was arrested on the 10th of November, 2020, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s aunt.

According to her [the aunt], the victim had been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

She affirmed that the victim came to inform her that her grandfather has been abusing her sexually for quite some time, and she has been having strange feelings on her lately.

The police quickly moved into action and arrested the suspect. Upon questioning, he [the old man] admitted having sexual intercourse with his granddaughter but pretended that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant.

We’ve gathered that the victim [15 year old girl] has been taken to the hospital to receive urgent medical attention following the incident.

Source:GHPAGE

