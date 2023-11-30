type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews70 years old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after years of...
News

70 years old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after years of barrenness

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A 70-year-old Ugandan woman identified as, Safina Namukwaya, has delivered a set of twins – a boy and a girl, after becoming pregnant through an in vitro fertilization treatment.

According to reports on Thursday, Namukwaya went through a successful caesarean delivery on Wednesday at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

The hospital shared the news of the delivery via its Facebook page on Wednesday.

It stated that, “70-year-old, Safina Namukwaya, speaking just before the delivery of her beautiful babies.

Yes, she delivered twins, a boy and a girl. A historic achievement indeed.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“As we honour this courageous mother and anticipate the healthy growth of her twins, we invite you to celebrate with us.

This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”

The IVF is a technique used to assist people with fertility issues in having babies

During IVF, an egg is removed from the woman’s ovaries and fertilised with sperm under controlled laboratory conditions.

Thereafter, the fertilised egg, referred to as an embryo, is then returned to the woman’s womb to grow and develop.

According to the hospital where she had the babies. Namukwaya becomes the oldest woman in Africa to give birth.

TODAY

Thursday, November 30, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways