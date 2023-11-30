70 years old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after years of barrenness

- Advertisement -

A 70-year-old Ugandan woman identified as, Safina Namukwaya, has delivered a set of twins – a boy and a girl, after becoming pregnant through an in vitro fertilization treatment.

According to reports on Thursday, Namukwaya went through a successful caesarean delivery on Wednesday at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre in the Ugandan capital, Kampala

The hospital shared the news of the delivery via its Facebook page on Wednesday.

It stated that, “70-year-old, Safina Namukwaya, speaking just before the delivery of her beautiful babies.

Yes, she delivered twins, a boy and a girl. A historic achievement indeed.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“As we honour this courageous mother and anticipate the healthy growth of her twins, we invite you to celebrate with us.

This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”

The IVF is a technique used to assist people with fertility issues in having babies

During IVF, an egg is removed from the woman’s ovaries and fertilised with sperm under controlled laboratory conditions.

Thereafter, the fertilised egg, referred to as an embryo, is then returned to the woman’s womb to grow and develop.

According to the hospital where she had the babies. Namukwaya becomes the oldest woman in Africa to give birth.