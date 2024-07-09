72-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a 7-year-old girl

A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 72-year-old security guard, David Jackson, to life imprisonment for defiling a 7-year-old girl, according to NAN reports.

Justice Abiola Soladoye delivered the sentence, affirming that the prosecution had successfully proven the three necessary elements of defilement against Jackson.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye noted that the survivor, who was 7 years old at the time of the incident, identified Jackson, a gateman on her street, as her abuser during her testimony.

“The survivor’s testimony was clear, consistent, and coherent under cross-examination,” Soladoye stated.

A second prosecution witness, a teacher, testified that the survivor was her student. She explained that a classmate reported the survivor was unwell and walking oddly.

The teacher investigated and discovered the survivor was experiencing pain in her private parts and had been sexually assaulted.

Justice Soladoye also emphasized that the testimony of the survivor’s father was credible and corroborated by the evidence of the other two prosecution witnesses.

She concluded that Jackson’s attempts to deny the charges were unconvincing.