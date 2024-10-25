74-year-old man dies ontop of his 20 year old girlfriend during intercourse

A 20-year-old Ghanaian lady named Pearl Agbomadzi has been charged with murder following the death of a 74-year-old British National living in Ghana.

According to the brief facts of the case, the deceased, John Scott Hughes called the accused person on the phone to meet him at American House after which they proceeded to the popular entertainment hub, Philipo’s Movie House at East Legon.

Mr Scott Hughes then booked for room 7 for him and Pearl whom the prosecution described as his girlfriend.

The duo engaged in a consensual intimate session after watching an adult movie.

During the steamy encounter, however, the prosecution added that the 74-year-old British National got unconscious and fell on the floor of their room.

Sensing danger, the 20-year-old rushed to seek help from the receptionists and informed them about the condition of her lover.

The police were then called and Mr Scott Hughes was rushed to the Legon hospital.

He was however pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty at the facility. The complainant in the matter is the wife of the deceased.