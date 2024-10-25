GhPageNews74-year-old man dies ontop of his 20 year old girlfriend during intercourse
News

74-year-old man dies ontop of his 20 year old girlfriend during intercourse

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband stabs wife to death after catching her in bed with another man

A 20-year-old Ghanaian lady named Pearl Agbomadzi has been charged with murder following the death of a 74-year-old British National living in Ghana.

According to the brief facts of the case, the deceased, John Scott Hughes called the accused person on the phone to meet him at American House after which they proceeded to the popular entertainment hub, Philipo’s Movie House at East Legon.

Mr Scott Hughes then booked for room 7 for him and Pearl whom the prosecution described as his girlfriend.

The duo engaged in a consensual intimate session after watching an adult movie.

During the steamy encounter, however, the prosecution added that the 74-year-old British National got unconscious and fell on the floor of their room.

Sensing danger, the 20-year-old rushed to seek help from the receptionists and informed them about the condition of her lover.

The police were then called and Mr Scott Hughes was rushed to the Legon hospital.

-- AD --

He was however pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty at the facility. The complainant in the matter is the wife of the deceased.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
3.7mph
100 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways