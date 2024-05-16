74-year-old owner of Nkatie Burger marries his 24-year-old fiance (Video)

A set of videos showing the reported wedding ceremony between a 74-year-old man and his 24-year-old bride has caused a stir online.

The man at the centre of this union is reported to be Mr Frank Gyimah, the renowned owner of the popular snack brand, Nkatie Burger.

In footage circulating on platforms like TikTok, Mr Gyimah, also the CEO of Frank Gyimah Industries (FGI), was seen exchanging marital vows with his youthful bride in a church setting, although the exact location remains unconfirmed.

Reports suggest that the couple has been in a relationship for some time before tying the knot.

Mr. Gyimah, purportedly known as the wealthiest individual in Akroso, Eastern Region of Ghana, has attracted significant attention due to the notable age difference between him and his bride.

While some view the marriage as a celebration of love between consenting adults, others on social media have raised concerns and voiced scepticism.

Netizens have expressed varied opinions, with some questioning the motives behind the union and speculating that the young bride may be motivated by Mr. Gyimah’s wealth.

This has sparked debates regarding the complexities of relationships involving significant age gaps and the potential influence of financial considerations.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Bosheba Qwadwo Owusu Williams had this to say: “Forget love, this is purely about the money. Given the same circumstances, will she marry a poor old man/”

Naa Torshie Obodai said: “So all this while, he had his own reason for reducing the nkatie from 74 to 24….i see.”

NanaBea Ampofowaa also said: “This 74yrs oldman looks more kept and well trimmed than most younger men.”

Flora Godfirst reacted: “Why do some of you think always it’s money when it comes to women’s choice of a man sometimes it’s all about peace of mind.”