78-year-old pastor accidentally shoots himself to death

A 78-year-old pastor of the Church of Pentecost has accidentally shot himself to death at Asamankese in the Eastern region.

The 78-year-old retired pastor known as Ayi Mantey mistakenly discharged his gun while he was at home.

The son of the Pentecost pastor Samuel Martey explained that the shocking incident happened on Wednesday 28th April 2021 at home.

He narrated that his father was patrolling around the compound with his registered gun to scare away thieves.

While he was walking around, his foot hit an object which accidentally discharged the gun into his body through the armpit when he was falling.

“After the rains, he took his gun and was patrolling around. But while walking, he knocked an object on the ground and was falling but inadvertently pressed on the trigger and the gun went off hitting his armpit. I rushed him to the hospital but he died later”, Samuel explained.

The Asamankese Divisional Police Commander A.C.P. Akwasi Kankam Boadu confirmed the incident about the tragic death of the retired pastor.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday while on his routine patrol around his house with his gun to scare away thieves who have been disturbing him, he suddenly fell and unfortunately pressed on the trigger of the gun which went off. So it is not suicide as is being speculated in town”, the Police Commander revealed.

The retired Pentecost pastor passed away at the Asamankese Government Hospital and also investigations are underway.