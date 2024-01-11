8 chefs who attempted or broke the Guinness World Record longest cookathon marathon

- Advertisement -

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci broke the longest cookathon record and it’s been raining cookathons world-wide. It’s understandable to say she brought spotlight to the Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon title.

Since Hilda Baci, these chefs have broken or at least attempted to break the longest cookathon record and below are the top eight.

Hilda Baci rose to fame and prominence after she broke the Guinness world record for the longest cookathon back in May 2023 at 93 hours and 11 minutes.

A month after Hilda Baci’s attempt, another Nigerian chef, Damilola ‘Chef Dammy’ Adeparusi trended for her cookathon attempt.

She cooked for 120 hours. Her attempt was never certified.

Another month after Chef Dammy’s attempt, Adeyeye ‘Chef Deo’ Adeola attempted to break the record again in July 2023 by cooking for 150 hours.

Although she began cooking, it was never reported whether she completed the challenge.

In November 2023, Kenyan chef, Chef Maliha Mohammed attempted to break the longest cookathon record, but she collapsed after cooking for over 100 hours.

5. Chef Alan Fisher

Ireland’s Alan Fisher was the first person to officially break Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes in November 2023.

He also broke the longest baking record by baking for 47 hours and 21 minutes.

6. Chef Tope Maggi

In December 2023, an Oyo based chef, Adebayo Ayodeji Temitope, also known as Chef Tope Maggi attempted to break the Guinness World Record and he cooked for 200 hours.

Other sources also claims his 200 hours cooking marathon was a hoax and nothing like that happened.

7. Chef Mama D

Mama D, a Ugandan chef, unofficially broke the record set by the Irish chef, Alan Fisher in November.

8. Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-razak surpassed them all by cooking for 227 hours. She began her record-breaking attempt on January 1, 2024.

Her attempt has not been certified by GWR, but when she does, she will have set a new record among other 3 records.