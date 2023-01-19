9 Exclusive jaw-dropping photos of 24-year-old Mya Jesus set tongues wagging on social media

Beauty, class and finesse in one body. The 24-year-old Ghanaian socialite Mya Jesus is having the best moments of her life.

The young lady has dominated headlines following her private wedding to one fine and rich 50-year-old man.

Their wedding photoshoots have spread like wildfire across all social media platforms. The couple looks good together indeed.

Amid their wedding conversation on social media, one thing stays true in the commentaries. Mya’s irresistible beauty.

As a result, GHPage brings to you some carefully selected exclusive photos of Mya Jesus that have got netizens, particularly the men drooling over them.

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF HER STUNNING PHOTOS:

