type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports8 interesting facts about Cristiano Ronaldo you might not know
Sports

8 interesting facts about Cristiano Ronaldo you might not know

By Armani Brooklyn
8 interesting facts about Cristiano Ronaldo you might not know
- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the finest sportsmen in the history of mankind.

Growing up in a modest home, Ronaldo never imagined being as great as he is now.

The Portuguese star and Real Madrid legend has graced the game for the past 15 years with consistency hence he deserves all the praises and 5-star accolades from football lovers all over the world.

In this piece, GHPage looks at the top 8 interesting thugs about Cristiano Ronaldo that most people might not know.

READ ALSO: Morocco is first African nation to get to World Cup semi-finals after beating Ronaldo’s Portugal

8 interesting facts about Cristiano Ronaldo you might not know

1). CRISTIANO was named “RONALDO” in tribute to President Ronald Reagan. CR7’S dad was a big fan of the former US President so much so that he decided to name his son after him.
2). Ronaldo was signed by Manchester United because he impressed the United team so much (in a friendly match against Sporting C.P, Ronaldo’s first club), that they forced Sir Alex to sign him at any cost.
3). Ronaldo didn’t want to be No.7 in Manchester. He wanted the No. 28 jersey when he arrived at ManU because he was unsure that he will ever reach the heights of previous No. 7 legends of United such as Beckham and Cantona. Sir Alex told him that he will be even greater.
4). Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for attendance during his MADRID debut. On July 6, 2009, more than 80,000 people gathered at Bernabeu to watch the Portuguese player.
5). He won the very first Puskas award. Created in 2009 The Puskas award goes to the most beautiful goal of the year. He scored that goal in the Champion league Semi-final against F.C Porto.

READ ALSO: Messi vs Ronaldo who is the GOAT

6). No tattoos, no alcohol, no cigarettes. He doesn’t drink alcohol because of his dad and he doesn’t have tattoos or smoke cigarettes to enable him to donate blood regularly.
7) There is a museum named Museu CR7 in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal, dedicated to him which contains his trophies, rare photographs, medals, and lots more related to the player
8. Ronaldo met with the love of his life, Georgina Rodrigez in 2016 at a Gucci Store where she worked as a Shop manager. She’s also from Argentina and they have a wonderful family together

READ ALSO: My biggest joy was playing Ronaldo at the World Cup – Baba Rahman

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 21, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News