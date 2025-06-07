type here...
80 percent of nurses in Ghana are hookups- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial taxi driver, Afia Schwar has taken a swipe at nurses in Ghana over their recent strike.

Speaking in a self recorded video flying across social media platforms, Afia Schwar stated that there is no sense in the strike action by the Ghanaian nurses.

Afia claimed the nurses were to choose between the NPP and NDC and they chose the latter, hence, the should be prepared to face the consequences.

The usual Afia Schwar could not end her live without denigrating the Ghanaian nurses, labeling the whores.

The Comedienne turned Vlogger stated that 80 percent of Ghanaian nurses are prostitutes, so, they should keep quiet and suffer.

According to Afia Schwar, even at workplaces, hospitals to be precise, the nurses offer their male workers free s3x, revealing that it is for that reason the female nurses dress indecently.

