80-year-old former education minister marries his 9th wife

- Advertisement -

Former Assin South MP and Education Minister Professor Dominic Fobih has married his 9th wife in a plush wedding ceremony.

According to sources, the academician’s new beautiful wife is a 27-year-old businesswoman.



In one of the photos from the occasion that has since taken over social media trends, the politician cum educationist is seen in an expensive kente cloth while grabbing the waist of his new wife who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

READ ALSO: 95-year-old Muslim man marries a 14-year-old girl



An appreciation message that came with their picture read: “Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives. Mr and Mrs Fobih.”

Professor Dominic Fobih was the MP for Assin South between January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

Before retirement, he lectured at the University of Cape Coast.

READ ALSO: Woman marries for the first time in her life at age 68

READ ALSO: Lady marries the man who made her lose her womb after six abortions