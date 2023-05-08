type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews80-year-old former education minister marries his 9th wife
News

80-year-old former education minister marries his 9th wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
80-year-old former education minister marries his 9th wife
- Advertisement -

Former Assin South MP and Education Minister Professor Dominic Fobih has married his 9th wife in a plush wedding ceremony.

According to sources, the academician’s new beautiful wife is a 27-year-old businesswoman.


In one of the photos from the occasion that has since taken over social media trends, the politician cum educationist is seen in an expensive kente cloth while grabbing the waist of his new wife who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

READ ALSO: 95-year-old Muslim man marries a 14-year-old girl


An appreciation message that came with their picture read: “Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives. Mr and Mrs Fobih.”

Professor Dominic Fobih was the MP for Assin South between January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.


He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

Before retirement, he lectured at the University of Cape Coast.

READ ALSO: Woman marries for the first time in her life at age 68

READ ALSO: Lady marries the man who made her lose her womb after six abortions

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News