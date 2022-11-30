- Advertisement -

An 83-year-old grandmother has been forced to put her adventurous s3x life with her 37-year-old Egyptian lover on hold because it keeps sending her to the emergency room.

Iris Jones, who has been with 37-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham for more than three years, had revealed on TV that their sex life was very active and her favourite sex position is “doggy fashion”.

However, she has since revealed that since Mohamed moved into her home in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, England, they have had to scale back their adventurous love life in fear for her health.

Speaking to Fabulous, Iris said: “Sex has taken a bit of a backseat for now. Mohamed wants me more than I want him but I’m 83 and I’m not as fit as I used to be. I need to take a bit of a break every now and then.”

She continued: “I have very thin skin and if his skin rubs against mine I get skin rips and I end up in A&E or at the hospital”

“Quite frankly the doctors are sick of seeing me, they know exactly what I’ve been up to! I’m a real regular.”

Despite sex taking a backseat, Iris and Mohamed are more in love than ever.

She added: “The love is overwhelming sometimes. Mohamed will tell me ‘I can’t live without you’ and one day he is going to have to.”

Iris and Mohamed met through Facebook in 2019 after her son bought her a laptop. She joined a group for atheists and got chatting with Mohamed, who was then in a 10-year arranged marriage.

The pair tied the knot in October 2020. Earlier this year Mohamed was granted a spousal visa, and is now settling into British life.

