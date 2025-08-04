type here...
News

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, was more than just a musical legend. With a career spanning decades and over 30 studio albums, he etched his name into Ghana’s music history. But beyond his soulful highlife hits and charismatic stage presence, many aspects of his life remained out of the spotlight.

Here are nine surprising facts about Daddy Lumba that many fans never knew:

He Married Four Times


Though often private about his personal life, Daddy Lumba walked down the aisle on four different occasions.

His complex romantic journey remained largely shielded from public view, with only a few details emerging during his lifetime. Out of his 4 wives, only two are publicly known (Akosua Serwaa his first wife and Odo Broni his last wife)

He Fathered 10 Known Children — and Possibly More


Legally, the music icon had ten children, but sources close to the family say there may be others not publicly documented. His youngest child is reportedly just three years old.

He Performed in 85 Countries


Throughout his active years in music, Daddy Lumba toured the world extensively. He performed in a staggering 85 countries, bringing Ghanaian highlife music to global audiences.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He Owned Multiple Properties


Lumba left behind substantial assets, including four houses in Accra, four in Kumasi, and one in Sunyani.

Daddy Lumba is also reported to own two houses in Germany, and 1 in the UK

In addition to these properties, he reportedly left a considerable amount of cash to his family.

Subscribe to watch new videos

No, He Wasn’t Poisoned by His Ex-Wife


Rumours long circulated that one of his first wife, Akosua Serwaa had poisoned him.

However, before his death, Daddy Lumba himself clarified that he suffered from a spinal cord injury and not poisoning.

He Was Nearly 20 Years Older Than His Current Wife


Daddy Lumba’s most recent marriage was marked by a significant age difference, with the musician being almost two decades older than his last wife, Odo Broni.

His Lifelong Wish Was to Reach 60


Though he battled health challenges in his later years, Lumba had one personal dream — to live to see his 60th birthday or beyond. Sadly, he passed away just shy of that milestone.

He Never Smoked or Drank Alcohol


Contrary to public perception, Daddy Lumba was not a smoker or drinker. Despite his often flamboyant persona on stage, he lived a surprisingly clean lifestyle.

Most of His Children Live Abroad


Many of Daddy Lumba’s children currently reside in Germany and other European countries, reflecting the international nature of his family and legacy.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

CID reveals shocking details about Stephen King Amoah’s death

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, August 4, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Sika Asem, Play Boy, Ohia Asem & More- List of songs Daddy Lumba recorded to diss Theresah’s husband

“If not for Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba would have died long time ago”

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

The world will come to an end on August 2- Prophet says

Is she an adult or a youngster?- Ghanaians question the age of Odo Bronii

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways