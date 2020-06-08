My 9 months old baby girl is wiser than Ghana Police Service – Bulldog

Entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have again gone way board with another serious comment in an interview on Okay FM.

READ ALSO: Respect the anointing of great men like Kennedy Agyapong to live long – Obofour to critics

According to him, his 9 months old baby girl is wiser than the whole of Ghana Police Service. He made these comments when he was recounting an encounter he had with the police over Fennec Okyere’s death.

READ ALSO: Akoo Nana calls on Ken Agyapong to investigate Rex Omar over corruption at GHAMRO

Bulldog some years back was apprehended by Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2014 at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as the lead suspect in murdering Fennec Okyere, who was then Kwaw Kese’s manager.

Years have gone by and the issue seems not to fade away. Narrating how the Police mishandled him over the murder of Fennec, Bulldog said he was treated as a piece of trash adding that the arrest has since soiled his reputation.

READ ALSO: Funny Face gives ex-wife and mother-in-law one-week ultimatum to return his daughters

Speaking to Halifax on the effect of Fennec’s death on his life, he said he’s lost many contracts and other important relations that could have brought him much money because people still see him as a bad man even though the court vindicated him.