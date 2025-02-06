type here...
9-year-old boy gains admission to Prempeh College

By Kwasi Asamoah
Stanley 9-year-old Prempeh College prodigy

A nine-year-old Ghanaian boy has gained admission to continue his education at the prestigious senior high school, Prempeh College.

The prodigy, by name Stanley, was seen in a TikTok video walking around the campus of the Kumasi-based secondary school with his classmates.

Stanley, an extremely intelligent student performed very well in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After completing Junior High School (JHS), he was admitted to Prempeh College to further his education.

The SHS 1 student’s admission has sparked widespread admiration and curiosity, with many hailing him as a child prodigy.

@boss_man_0

Youngest boy??

? original sound – __falcaothepaauguy
