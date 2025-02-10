type here...
9 Years later and still no justice – JB Danquah Adu’s wife weeps

By Qwame Benedict
It’s been nine(9) years since Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North JB Danquah-Adu was murdered in his home and to date his culprit hasn’t been found.

Yesterday was exactly nine years since the news of his murder shook the country.

In remembrance of his 9th anniversary, his widow Ivy Heward-Mills has gone on social media to question when Justice would be served to her late husband who was murdered in his own house.

Unhappy with the turn of events after 9 years, Ivy Heward-Mills took her social media to share this message.

“That indelible smile…9yrs have gone by… Will there ever be justice? It is not well. It is not well at all.”

On February 9, 2016, unidentified attackers viciously murdered Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu in his home in Shiashie, close to the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange in Accra.

The attack, which took place at approximately 1:45 a.m., resulted in his premature death after he was stabbed several times.

In December 2024, a seven-member jury convicted Daniel Asiedu, the main defendant, not guilty of robbery and murder.

A retrial was necessary when the Accra High Court declared that the jury’s verdict was unlawful under Section 285 of Act 30. Asiedu was remanded into detention after the jury was later released.

Why is Parliament quiet on my husband’s murder? – JB Danquah Adu’s wife quiz

John-Mahama-and-Oral

ORAL to present their report to President Mahama today – Domelovo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

