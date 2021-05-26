90% of fair ladies in the country are addicted to masturbation

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Ajagurajah-slay queen
The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah is of the view that 90% of light-skinned ladies in the country are addicted to masturbation.

The preacher who sometimes goes by the name ‘Chop bar sofo’ disclosed that he came to this conclusion based on the consultations he has had with ladies.

According to him, the fair ladies who visit complain about masturbation more than the dark-skinned ones, and therefore he has come to the conclusion that the fair ones are addicted more than the dark ones.

This comment from Bishop Asiamah comes as no surpise to many who know him very well because he has made a name for himself following some ‘wild’ statements he has been making.

Source:Ghpage

