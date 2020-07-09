90-percent-of-Education-Ministry-staff-test-positive-for-coronavirus--Matthew-Opoku-Prempeh

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has confirmed that over 90 percent of the officers of his ministry have tested positive to the coronavirus.

According to an interview on PeaceFm’s Kokrokoo Live, speaking with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Thursday 9 July, Dr. Prempeh popularly known as ‘NAPO’ revealed that there was mass testing carried out at the Ministry of Education when news broke out that he had been infected with the virus.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh tested positive recently and was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) until he was discharged.

He told Sefa Kayi that the results from the testing showed that almost all staff of the ministry had contracted the virus with the majority of them being asymptomatic.

“After my second result came out as positive, testing was conducted on all staff at the ministry and the results showed that out of every 50 persons, about 45 had contracted the virus. Most of them are asymptomatic so they are isolating at home,” the minister revealed.

The minister who is now healthy and happy, whiles describing his two weeks’ admission at the University of Ghana Medical Center said the encounter was frightening.

“For all the 52 years of my life, I’ve never been admitted to the hospital before and it was not a pleasant experience. The disease is very real and I don’t wish it on even my foe,” the minister lamented.