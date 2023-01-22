- Advertisement -

Former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin has married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

“On my 93rd birthday. I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,”

Aldrin tweeted along with pictures of himself and Faur, who is reportedly 63.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

Aldrin’s post has garnered more than 1,53,000 likes and over 24.6 million views so far with users congratulating the couple.

Tom Harrington said; “You must be over the moon! But seriously Sir, congratulations to you both.”

Kelly Obojade wrote; “93yrs old and 63yrs old are good-looking, age didn’t tell on them.”

See the post below:

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

