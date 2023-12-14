“95% of men can’t reject free ‘knacking’” – Twitter influencer drags men

- Advertisement -

Controversial twitter influencer, Maame Ama Adoma have Shaken the internet after making a bold statement to drag the men on the micro blogging platform.

Maame Ama Adoma took to her X account to share her perspective on the male behavior and how they can’t say no to certain stuffs.

In a post that sparked conversations on X, she declared that:

“95% of men can’t reject free knacking!”, and this is not sitting down well men on the platform.

The guys also used the opportunity to defend themselves and drag women in the mud.