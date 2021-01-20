97 people arrested for breaking COVID protocols

- Advertisement -

In the wake of the President’s directive that Police enforce COVID-19 protocols due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Accra Police Command has arrested 97 people who defied the order.

Among the people busted were 60 males and 37 females who were going about their daily routines on the streets of Accra’s Central district without facemasks.

According to reports sighted on Graphic Online, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge mentioned that these people were arrested for going against the President’s directive.

Apparently the operation which lasted for four hours was dubbed ‘Operation wear your mask.”

These citizens were apprehended in Tudu, CMB, Farisco and Railways areas and their environs.

Meanwhile, videos seen online show the detainees crowded at the station after their arrest to further increase the risk of spread- that is if there were any positive cases among them.

Netizens are in shock that the Police would arrest people for not wearing masks but show no regard for the protocols themselves by overcrowding the detainees at the station.