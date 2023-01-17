- Advertisement -

A 99-year-old Kenyan man, Johana Maritim Butuk, has married his girlfriend, 26-year-old Alice Jemeli, after 6 years of dating.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony in Soy, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

When they first met 4 years ago, Jemeli was only 22 years old and Butuk was 69. Despite their age differences, their love blossomed as they dated.

The nonagenarian proposed to Jemeli in December 2022 and plans of a wedding ceremony started.

READ ALSO: 69-year-old woman marries a 9-year-old boy

According to The Standard, it was Butuk’s first marriage since he has never dated a woman in the 99 years he has lived.

However, Jemeli has three children from a previous relationship and is happy Butuk has accepted them.

The couple celebrated the nuptial at their mud-walled house in Tuiyobei Soy B village. They were walking around the unfenced homestead, with a few relatives present.

The couple exchanged their marriage vows at the nearby St Mark’s Soy B Catholic Church, and locals who attended the ceremony described it as very colourful.

Residents say they had never seen a 99-year-old man marrying a woman the age of “his granddaughter.”

When The Standard arrived at their home, they found the love birds discussing plans to build a grandiose house for themselves, their financial inadequacy notwithstanding.

“I did not marry my entire life because I have always wanted peace of mind. I was also busy with menial jobs, and when I decided to marry all my friends were already grandfathers. But when I met my wife, I discovered that I found what I wanted in life. Alice talks less and helps navigate challenges in life,” Butuk says.

He adds: “She was young when we first met, and I loved her because of her humility. I was first introduced to her by a woman called Tabasei, and we connected well despite the age differences. I am happy because my wife is now mature and responsible.”

READ ALSO: Man marries two women on the same day