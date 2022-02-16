- Advertisement -

It has emerged that the four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies won by Ghana have reportedly gone missing.

This shocking revelation was brought to the fore by Angel FM sports journalist Saddick Adams on live radio.

“You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but then, you get the golden one when you win it for keeps [three times],” he said on his programme.

“Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the Coup when the National Sports Council Office was ransacked.”

The Black Stars won the prestigious memorabilia in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, but have not won any major trophy in the last 40 years.

Under CAF rules, teams that win the AFCON are given a replica of the golden trophy to keep permanently and are allowed to keep the original trophy for the two years in-between tournaments before handing it back.

However, teams are allowed to keep the original trophy permanently when they win it three times – an achievement that only Ghana, Cameroon and Egypt have so far attained.

Lamenting about Ghana’s poor record of keeping relics, the awarning journalist said he tried tracking the trophies before the 2019 AFCON and was told they were missing.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, three years ago, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that it had found the AFCON trophy that Ghana won for keeps in 1978.

In a statement, the Ministry said “the Cup known as the ‘Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy will be among the many trophies that are scheduled to be exhibited at the National Sports Museum when it’s established as part of the 2023 African Games in Ghana.”

It however comes as a surprise that the trophy set to be exhibited has been reported missing.

This happens to be the last time the Black Stars won the Cup



The Cup known as the 'Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trouphy will be among the many trophies that are scheduled to be exhibited at the Nat. Sports Museum when it's established as part of the 2023 African Games in Ghana. — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) June 21, 2019

In 2020, Egypt’s original AFCON trophy, which they secured for keeps after winning the AFCON three times in 2006, 2008 and 2010, also disappeared from the headquarters of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in Cairo.