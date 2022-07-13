- Advertisement -

Legendary highlife musician Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as AB Crentsil, has passed on to eternity.

He died at the age of 79.

This was revealed by sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma, who posted on Facebook to confirm the passing of the renowned vocalist.

He posted: “FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, ‘Moses and Atia’, AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, ‘Juliana and Obi ba wiase’, cannot be forgotten”

See screenshot below:

Fredyma post

Tributes have started pouring in for the deceased composer.