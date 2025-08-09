A bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash- Captain Smart

Renowned media personality, Captain Smart has said that a bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash.

The controversial media personality added his cent to the tragedy during the recently held episode of his show on Onua TV dubbed “Onua Maakye”.

While many have attributed the crash to a spiritual cause, Captain claims there is no iota of truth in such thoughts.

The media personality disclosed that if there is anyone or anything to be blamed for the cause of the accident, then it is birds.

Captain Smart claims most helicopter and plane crashes are caused by birds, stating that they cause 65 percent of those.