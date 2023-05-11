A brand new car and a house – Details about Delay’s salary and juicy offer at UTV revealed

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka DELAY is reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee as the host of the TV station’s most-watched United Showbiz program.

It’s alleged that the management of UTV approached DELAY with a juicy deal which she couldn’t resist hence, she proceeded to sign a contract worth over Ghc 500,000 with them.

A fresh rumour that has taken over social media trends amidst the reports alleges that Delay will be given a car and a house as signing bonuses.

READ ALSO: Delay reportedly set to join UTV to take over from Mzgee

Media personality Delay

Meanwhile, both Delay and UTV are yet to affirm or dismiss this report but some social media users who have come across the rumours have expressed their excitement about the pending move.

According to them, Delay’s takeover from Mzgee will be a great move because of her impeccable command over the Twi language and how she controls her guests.

This report could be false hence we are digging deep for more evidence. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

READ ALSO: Delay speaks for the first time on her alleged move to UTV to take over from MzGee