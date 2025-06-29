type here...
Entertainment

A celebrity is a well-known person who can walk with great people- Kumawood actress defines

By Mzta Churchill

A Kumawoor actress known as Sister Sandy Bi Y3 Guy has redefined the definition of a celebrity.

Sister Sandy’s definition came while speaking as a pundit on Showbiz Arena with Adwoa Papabi on Grace TV which Gh Page monitored.

When asked who a celebrity was along the line, Sister Sandy gave the real definition of a celebrity.

Sister Sandy’s definition of who a celebrity is revolves around popularity and one’s ability to associate with people of high repute.

Sister Sandy stated that “a celebrity is a well-known person who can walk with great people”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Agya Koo collapsed Kumawood- entertainment pundit reveals

Side chick curses man for sleeping with her and blocking her after

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, June 29, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Tu frim- lady cries as guy sleeps with her basabasa

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways