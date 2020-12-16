type here...
GhPage News A couple who have been dating since 1999 finally agree to get...
News

A couple who have been dating since 1999 finally agree to get married (Photos)

By Qwame Benedict
A couple who have been dating since 1999 finally agree to get married (Photos)
Couple 1999
- Advertisement -

A couple who have been dating since 1999 are currently on social media after they finally agreed to tie the knot.

Netizens could not believe that these lovely couple had waited for a twenty one years before tying the knot. A lot of people were shocked after sighting the old images online as they commended the couple for being patient with each other.

The photos were shared on Facebook by a man identified as Austine Bassey.

Pre-wedding photos and old images of a couple who started dating in 1999 have shown that patience is truly a virtue.

See photos below:

Couple
Couple
Couple
Couple
Couple
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
79 ° F
79 °
79 °
85 %
2.4mph
97 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News