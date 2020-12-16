A couple who have been dating since 1999 finally agree to get married (Photos)

- Advertisement -

A couple who have been dating since 1999 are currently on social media after they finally agreed to tie the knot.

Netizens could not believe that these lovely couple had waited for a twenty one years before tying the knot. A lot of people were shocked after sighting the old images online as they commended the couple for being patient with each other.

The photos were shared on Facebook by a man identified as Austine Bassey.

Pre-wedding photos and old images of a couple who started dating in 1999 have shown that patience is truly a virtue.

See photos below:

