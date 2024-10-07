GhPageNewsA disgrace to motherhood - Ghanaians fire Asantewaa for wearing only underwear...
News

A disgrace to motherhood – Ghanaians fire Asantewaa for wearing only underwear to dance on Tiktok

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian content creator, Asantewaa, has stirred massive reactions online with her latest TikTok video.

The popular TikTok star, who’s currently based in the U.S. after relocating from Ghana a few months ago, has found herself in the spotlight for an outfit choice that many have described as inappropriate.

In a video that has since gone viral, Asantewaa took part in the “Makoma” challenge, a viral dance trend inspired by rapper King Paluta’s song.

However, instead of focusing on her performance, many viewers were left shocked by her decision to appear in the video wearing only underwear.

The outfit has drawn criticism from her fans, many of whom feel that Asantewaa, a new mother and role model to many young women, should have opted for a more modest outfit.

Some social media users have expressed their disappointment, citing that her choice of attire sets a poor example for her followers.

“Asantewaa is a new mother, and a lot of young girls look up to her. This was not the way to go,” – One netizen commented.

Source:GHpage

