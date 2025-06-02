type here...
A fool dies foolishly- Dr. K Gyasi reacts to Dada KD’s death

By Mzta Churchill

Once upon a time, Kumawood movie producer Dr. K Gyasi waded into the death of veteran Ghanaian musician Dada KD.

This came when Ghanaians pondered over the cause of the death of the musician, but all their questions were swept under the canopy.

Sharing his opinion on the death of Dada KD in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Dr. K Gyasi blamed Dada KD for his death.

Dr. K Gyasi stated that as a man of Dada KD’s caliber, he should have taken his spiritual life seriously since he was in a competitive industry.

According to him, the failure of Dada KD to protect himself both physically and spiritually caused him to buy his ticket to the land of silence early.

He slammed Dada KD, stating that only a fool like the late veteran musician dies foolishly.

