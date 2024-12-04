A Fresh Path Forward for Ghana: Why Vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming election, the stakes have never been higher. Citizens are yearning for leaders who can address their immediate concerns while laying the foundation for sustainable development.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

present a strong case for change, offering Ghanaians a renewed vision for growth, fairness, and accountability.

This article explores their achievements, acknowledges their challenges, and highlights

why the NDC is a credible alternative for Ghana’s future.



Achievements of the NDC Under John Dramani Mahama



John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017, left a legacy of infrastructure development and social interventions that continue to impact the nation.

His administration focused on laying the groundwork for national progress, particularly in areas like energy, education, and healthcare.

Infrastructure Development

Energy Sector Improvements: President Mahama made bold decisions to address the infamous “dumsor” (power outages) crisis.

His government invested in power generation projects like the Karpowership, the Atuabo Gas Plant, and the expansion of the Akosombo Dam, which significantly improved electricity supply.

-- AD --

Road and Transport Infrastructure: Mahama’s administration was responsible for key road

projects, including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange (dubbed the “Dubai of West Africa”) and the Kasoa Interchange.

These projects improved transportation efficiency and urban connectivity.

Health Infrastructure: Under his leadership, the NDC constructed major healthcare facilities, such as the University of Ghana Medical Centre and the Ridge Hospital expansion, increasing access to quality healthcare.

Social Interventions

Community Day Senior High Schools: The Mahama-led administration built several

community day SHSs to improve access to education in underserved areas.

National Health Insurance Support: The NDC strengthened the NHIS during Mahama’s tenure ensuring more Ghanaians could access healthcare services.

Agricultural and Industrial Development

Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA): While not without controversy, SADA aimed to address the developmental disparities in northern Ghana through agricultural and industrial projects.



Acknowledging the Challenges



The Mahama administration, like any other, faced difficulties:

Economic Management: Ghana experienced economic turbulence during Mahama’s presidency with rising debt levels and a currency crisis. These challenges led to the country seeking an IMF bailout.

Perceptions of Corruption: Critics accused the NDC government of corruption and

mismanagement, which weakened public confidence in some of its initiatives.

Incomplete Projects: Some infrastructure projects were left unfinished due to funding

constraints, leading to criticism about prioritization and resource allocation.



Despite these challenges, Mahama’s leadership demonstrated resilience, and he has since acknowledged lessons learned, vowing to address these issues with greater focus and transparency.



Why Ghanaians Should Consider John Dramani Mahama and the NDC

A Leader with Experience and Reflection



John Dramani Mahama brings a wealth of experience to the table. Having already served as President, he understands the complexities of governance and has had the opportunity to reflect on past challenges.



This humility and willingness to learn make him a stronger and more accountable leader.

A Focus on Inclusion and Equity



The NDC has consistently championed inclusive policies aimed at reducing inequality across Ghana.



Mahama’s vision for the future prioritizes underserved communities, with promises to bridge regional disparities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Tackling Corruption with Renewed Commitment



The NDC has pledged to tackle corruption more aggressively. Mahama has outlined plans to strengthen institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor and increase transparency in public procurement processes.

Infrastructure with a Purpose



Mahama and the NDC plan to complete the projects initiated during their previous administration while launching new initiatives to address pressing needs in housing, education, and transport.

Their commitment to practical, people-centred development remains strong.

Jobs and Economic Recovery



The NDC’s economic recovery plan prioritizes job creation, particularly for the youth. Mahama’s team has emphasized the need to revive industries and promote entrepreneurship, creating sustainable opportunities for Ghana’s growing population.



Hope for the Future



The NDC offers a vision of Ghana where fairness, opportunity, and progress are shared by all.

Key highlights of their 2024 manifesto include:

The Big Push for Infrastructure: A bold initiative to invest in large-scale infrastructure projects that create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Universal Health Coverage: Expanding the NHIS to ensure every Ghanaian has access to

affordable and quality healthcare.

Education for All: Completing abandoned educational projects and improving access to higher education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Agriculture and Industrialization: Supporting farmers with modern tools and technologies

while boosting industrial output to reduce reliance on imports.



A Call to Action



This election is not just a leadership decision; it’s a choice about the direction Ghana takes in the years to come.

John Dramani Mahama and the NDC offer a vision of progress that acknowledges the past

lessons build on current opportunities and seek to uplift every Ghanaian.



As you approach the ballot box, reflect on the leadership qualities and policies that will address your needs and aspirations.

The NDC has demonstrated a commitment to inclusion, infrastructure, and

economic recovery that makes them a formidable choice for Ghana’s future.



A vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC is a vote for experience, equity, and renewal.

Together, let us build a Ghana that works for everyone.