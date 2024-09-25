A new report by the Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that 50 persons in Ghana contract HIV AIDS every 24 hours, which translates to 1 infection every 30 minutes.

Since the 1980s, Ghana has been actively combating HIV/AIDS infection, and significant progress has been made.

Notwithstanding advancements, a great deal more work has to be done to raise awareness and accomplish predetermined targets and goals, according to the most recent report from the Ghana AIDS Commission.

The information was revealed together with the announcement of the national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and predictions for 2023.

It revealed that 334,095 individuals nationwide were living with HIV/AIDS, with 17,550 of those individuals being children under the age of 15.

The newest data indicated that the bulk of the new infections were identified as those between 15 and 49 years old, the economically active demographic.

It also showed that 17,774 new cases of HIV infection were reported nationwide, with 1,698 cases occurring in children under the age of 15 and 16,076 cases in individuals above that age.

The results indicated a decline in new infections, AIDS-related fatalities, and HIV prevalence, but not to the extent needed to meet the predetermined objectives.